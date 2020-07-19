Sexy Video Bhojpuri Hot Song 'Love Ke Beyana' Is Trending With Catchy Lyrics

Bhojpuri songs are trending these days, the makers are adding more spice to the dance numbers and are making them to create a buzz. Being the lockdown period, music buffs are grooving to the folk songs and are enjoying the peppy beats of sexy video Bhojpuri hot songs… Asare trending these days, the makers are adding more spice to the dance numbers and are making them to create a buzz. Being the lockdown period, music buffs are grooving to the folk songs and are enjoying the peppy beats of sexy video Bhojpuri hot songs…

Well, we are here with another latest Bhojpuri hit song "Love Ke Beyana…" This song has a peppy upbeat track holding the audiences with its catchy lyrics.

Here is the video of this peppy dance number… Have a look!

This song is crooned by Arvind Akela (Kallu) & Nitushree and the lyrics are penned by Shyam Dehati. While the music for this song is composed by Avinash Jha (Ghunghroo). Being a peppy dance number and romantic song, it stole the hearts with the amazing chemistry between the lead pair.



So guys, get grooved to "Love Ke Beyana…" and enjoy your Sunday!!!