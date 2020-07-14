Get Grooved To New Sexy Video Bhojpuri Song 'Maza Mara Senetaizer Lagake' Dance Number

As the regional folk songs are in trend, Bhojpuri peppy numbers are creating a buzz… Be it the music lovers or the folk song admirers, all of them are getting grooved these Bhojpuri numbers…

Off late, the new Sexy, Hot Bhojpuri Video song "Maza Mara Senetaizer Lagake" is trending on YouTube with its groovy upbeat and catchy lyrics. This song is crooned by Rahul Hulchal and Shilpi Raj. This popular number is also the part of private Bhojpuri album of the same name.

Here is the video of this peppy song… Have a look!

Being a peppy folk number and crooned by famous singers, "Maza Mara Senetaizer Lagake …" is stealing hearts and taking the internet on storm… The lyrics of this song are penned by Bhaiya Nitish and the music composed by Bachchu Bihari.



This YouTube video already owned lakhs of views and garnered compliments from all corners of folk music lovers…