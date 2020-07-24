Sexy Video Bhojpuri Hot Song 'Tu Na Sudharab'-New Hit Song

Bhojpuri songs are stealing the hearts with their peppy beats… Being the lockdown period, people are getting grooved to these folk-style songs and are enjoying the desi essence of the songs to rule out their boredom…

Even Bhojpuri ace singers are also coming up with their awesome songs and are making them to stick to their dance numbers. The latest Sexy Video Bhojpuri hot song "Tu Na Sudharab…" falls into the same category and has garnered millions of views in just a short span of time…

Here is the video of the song… Have a look!

This song is all about the nokjhok between two lovers… It is all entertaining with the peppy lyrics and awesome chemistry between the lead pair!!! This song is crooned by Brajesh Singh & Shilpi Raj who are seen happily dancing in the song. While the lyrics are penned by Nitish Lakhiya and the music is composed by Aarya Sharma.



So guys, enjoy this latest Bhojpuri sensation hit number…