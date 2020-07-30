'Ek Saazish Jaal' : Watch The Latest Bhojpuri Sexy Video Song

As Bhojpuri songs are trending these days, people are getting grooved to these peppy dance numbers and are ruling out their boredom in this lockdown period. As these Bhojpuri hit numbers are coming up with folk-style aura and amazing lyrics, people are getting connected to them in no time. Even the ace singers like Pramod Premi Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, etc, are winning the hearts with their latest romantic and mass beat songs.

Well, we are here with the latest song of Bhojpuri Industry… Have a look!

This Bhojpuri sexy video song is crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav and Khushboo Jain and coming to lyrics, they are penned by Kavi Pyare Lal Yadav, Azad Singh & Shyam Dehati. The music is composed by Madhukar Anand. "Ek Saazish Jaal…" is all the romantic pun dance number… The lead actor is seen happily dancing in the bar. Even the colorful background added gleam to the song making it trend on YouTube.



