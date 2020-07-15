Watch The New Sexy Video Bhojpuri Hot Song 'Pritiya Ke Peer Na Sahala'

New Bhojpuri songs are trending nowadays as they are capturing the pulse with the mass folk beats and peppy lyrics. Music lovers are getting grooved to the Bhojpuri songs as they are treating the audience with picturesque locations and mass dance numbers.



Well, we are here with the latest Hot Bhojpuri mass song "Pritiya Ke Peer Na Sahala…" which is creating a buzz on the internet… Have a look!

This peppy dance number is crooned by Shilpi Raj and the lyrics are penned by Arjun Ajanbi. While the music for the song is tuned by Arya Sharma. Director Pawan Pal made it sure that, this song reaches the audience adding all the peppy beats. "Pritiya Ke Peer Na Sahala…" has catchy lyrics and groovy music which makes one stick to their earphones.



This song is released 4 days back itself but garnered lakhs of views and shares in no time…