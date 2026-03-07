Shaan recalls the time his late mother spoke about his childhood

Mumbai: Acclaimed singer Shaan remembered his late mother on her birthday by dropping a throwback clip from his appearance on the reality chat show, "Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai", during which her mother spoke about the singer's early days with host Farooq Sheikh.

The clip had Shaan's mother revealing how, as a kid, he used to cry after his voice would break while singing in front of the guests.

She can be heard saying, "Whenever someone would come, I would ask them to sing something. Sagarika (Shaan's sister) used to sing, and standing in the corner, Shaan used to say, "Mom, I also like to sing". While singing, sometimes his voice would break. Heartbroken, he would come to the kitchen, hold me, and cry. He would say, "Mom, why do you call me? I don't know how to sing." To this, I would tell him, "No, son, you will definitely sing when you grow up", and he would get extremely happy after hearing this."

When host Farooq Sheikh asked when Shaan and his sister started singing together, Shaan's mother replied, "Since a very young age, they used to sing jingles. They did not have a father. Both of them used to say, "Till when will we sing in uncle's group? We should do something on our own." For many years, I have been in the film chorus. I have gone to every music director. I am very grateful to them."

Honoring the memory of his mother, Shaan said that whatever he is today, it is because of his mother.

He wrote on his Insta, "On my Dearest Maa’s Birthday today sharing a small clip where she spoke about our early days with Farook Sheikh saab ..She raised us @sagarika.dc and me all on her own with such dignity and grace …and selflessness and gratitude... Proud of my Maa !! Whatever much I am .. I am because of how She was...(sic)."



