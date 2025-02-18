Shabana Azmi and Jyotika dive into the world of drugs in ‘Dabba Cartel’ trailer

Mumbai: The trailer for "Dabba Cartel" has just dropped, offering a gripping glimpse into the journey of five middle-class women, played by Shabana Azmi and Jyotika, whose seemingly innocent dabba business takes a sinister turn into the dangerous world of drug cartels.

On Tuesday, the makers of the upcoming thriller unveiled its trailer on social media, captioning, “They're cooking. And it's criminally good Watch Dabba Cartel, out 28 February, only on Netflix.” The intriguing trailer provided a thrilling glimpse into the lives of five middle-class women whose once-humble dabba business unexpectedly leads them into the dangerous world of a high-stakes drug cartel. As the story unfolds, the women and their husbands become embroiled in a dark and sinister underworld — the murky operations of Viva Life Pharmaceuticals.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, written by Vishnu Menon and Bhavna Kher, and produced by Excel Entertainment, "Dabba Cartel" is created by Shibani Akhtar, Vishnu Menon, Gaurav Kapur, and Akanksha Seda

The show, unfolding in the bustling suburbs of Thane, stars Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey, and Bhupendra Singh Jadawat.

In a statement, Shibani Akhtar shared, “With Dabba Cartel, we wanted to explore the extraordinary journey of ordinary household women, and how resilience, ambition, and survival instincts can push them into unimaginable circumstances. This is a story of friendship, betrayal, and power, set against the backdrop of a world they never imagined being a part of. We can’t wait for audiences to experience the thrill and heart of this series that we at Excel Entertainment have created with Netflix.”

Director Hitesh Bhatia added, “Directing Dabba Cartel has been an incredible experience. At its core, it’s a gripping crime drama, but what makes it special is the emotional depth and the dynamic characters who navigate a high-stakes world with courage and wit. The cast has delivered phenomenal performances, and I’m excited for viewers to dive into this rollercoaster of crime and survival on Netflix.”

“Dabba Cartel” is set to premiere on February 28 on Netflix.



