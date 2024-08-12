Shah Rukh Khan and His Clan Set Star in Hindi Adaptation of Mufasa: The Lion King

Shah Rukh Khan is set to reprise his role as Mufasa in the Hindi adaptation of Mufasa: The Lion King, scheduled for release on December 20, 2024. Following the success of the 2019 live-action version, Khan will be joined by his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan in this new adaptation. Aryan will take on the role of Simba, while AbRam will portray Young Mufasa.

The film, directed by Barry Jenkins and featuring original music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, will use a combination of live-action and CGI to bring the story of Mufasa to life. The adaptation aims to explore Mufasa’s journey from his early years to his reign as king of the Pride Lands.

Shah Rukh Khan discussed his involvement in the film, stating, “Mufasa has an incredible legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba. I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa’s journey in the film. ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ depicts Mufasa’s life from childhood to his rise as an incredible king, and revisiting this character has been exceptional. It’s a special collaboration for me with Disney, particularly because my sons, Aryan and AbRam, are part of this journey and sharing this experience with them is truly meaningful.”

Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios at Disney Star, explained that the character of Mufasa is more than just fictional; he represents a spirit that continues to inspire generations, which Disney aims to capture in every story. When Mufasa: The Lion King was announced, it was clear that Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan were the ideal choices to reprise their roles as Mufasa and Simba. With AbRam now joining the cast, the film has become even more special. Disney’s goal is for millions of Indian audiences to enjoy this remarkable story with their families.

Mufasa: The Lion King will be available in Indian theaters in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.