Shah Rukh Khan praises Anil Kapoor’s ‘Subedaar’, says he thoroughly enjoyed the film

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has praised veteran actor Anil Kapoor for his performance in the film Subedaar, saying that he “thoroughly enjoyed” watching the action drama. The actor shared his appreciation for the film and Kapoor’s performance through a post on social media platform X.

Taking to X, Khan expressed admiration for Kapoor’s dedication and the way he portrayed his character in the film. In his post, the superstar said that viewers can always count on Kapoor to deliver his best in any role he takes up.

Khan described Kapoor’s performance in the film as restrained yet effective and highlighted the strong action sequences in the movie. He wrote that he thoroughly enjoyed watching Subedaar and praised Kapoor’s commitment to his craft, calling it inspiring for audiences and fellow actors alike.

The film, directed by Suresh Triveni, features Kapoor in the role of Arjun Maurya, a retired Army officer who is dealing with personal loss while navigating a dangerous environment. The storyline revolves around his struggles, relationships and confrontations in a town plagued by illegal activities.

Apart from Kapoor, the film also stars Radhikka Madan, Aditya Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Mona Singh and Faisal Malik in key roles. The film has been receiving attention from audiences and celebrities alike since its release on the streaming platform.

Khan also extended his good wishes to the entire team of the film and appreciated the performances of the cast, noting that each role had been uniquely crafted. His praise added to the growing positive response surrounding Kapoor’s latest project in the entertainment industry.