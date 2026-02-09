Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri delight fans with energetic dance at O’Romeo song launch

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri lit up a promotional event in Mumbai as they danced to the lively track Paan Ki Dukaan from their upcoming film O’Romeo, much to the delight of fans and onlookers.

The song launch, held on February 6, drew a large crowd of media and admirers keen to catch a first glimpse of the on-screen pairing performing together. Paan Ki Dukaan, known for its high-energy rhythm and rustic charm, was unveiled with a vibrant stage performance. The chemistry between Shahid and Triptii was visible as they moved to the infectious beat, showcasing their rhythm and rapport.

Shahid Kapoor later revealed that the song was shot without formal rehearsals, with much of the choreography planned and executed on set, adding to the spontaneous, spirited feel of the number.

The event proved lively enough to briefly descend into chaos when Shahid invited fans to join him on stage to dance, prompting several to rush forward and surround the star. Security personnel intervened to restore order, after which Shahid and Triptii continued with the celebrations.

O’Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and based on Hussain Zaidi’s Mafia Queens of Mumbai, is scheduled for release on 13 February 2026, with audiences eagerly awaiting more from the film following the positive reception to its music.