Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna wrap up shoot for ‘Cocktail 2’ with celebrations

Mumbai: Actors Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna have wrapped up the shoot of their much-anticipated film Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania. The team marked the occasion with a cheerful celebration, giving fans a glimpse into the camaraderie shared on set.

Director Homi Adajania took to Instagram to announce the completion of filming, sharing a group picture featuring himself alongside Shahid, Kriti and Rashmika. The vibrant photograph carried the playful words “Love you fools” and “Fun was had!”, capturing the spirited mood of the wrap-up celebrations.

Sharing his thoughts on completing the project, Adajania wrote, “Cocktail 2 shoot wrapped… I may be biased, but this one feels a tad special. Big love to my fabulous crew and cast for tolerating the absurdity that I am. Love you guys.” His post was met with warm responses from the cast, with Kriti Sanon commenting affectionately and later re-sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, expressing her love for the team.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Cocktail 2 has been written by Luv Ranjan. While the makers have chosen to keep details of the plot under wraps, the film has already generated considerable buzz due to its star-studded cast and the legacy of the original film.

The first instalment, Cocktail, released in 2012, starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty and was also directed by Homi Adajania. The film went on to become a major success, both commercially and culturally, earning praise for its music, performances and contemporary storytelling.

Adding to the excitement around the sequel, the cast and crew have frequently shared fun behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of Cocktail 2. Rashmika Mandanna, in particular, recently amused fans by posting a picture in which she appeared to be trying her hand at cinematography. Captioning the image “Shots without actors”, she jokingly teased her director of photography, suggesting she might have found a new career path.

Cocktail 2 is expected to hit cinema halls in 2026, and with the shoot now complete, fans are eagerly awaiting further updates, including the teaser, music and official release date.