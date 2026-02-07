Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna to reunite for new romantic comedy with Badhaai Ho director

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are set to team up once again for an untitled romantic comedy film directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, best known for his work on Badhaai Ho and Maidaan.

The announcement comes even before the theatrical release of their current collaboration, Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania and co-starring Kriti Sanon. According to industry reports, Shahid and Rashmika, whose professional rapport strengthened during the shoot of Cocktail 2, have signed on to headline Sharma’s next project.

The new film, backed by producer Sunir Kheterpal under The Vermilion World banner in association with Jio Studios, is expected to blend romance and humour with emotional depth, offering a fresh take on the romantic comedy genre.

Although plot details and an official title are yet to be revealed, filming is anticipated to begin in August–September 2026, once both actors have completed their current commitments.

Shahid and Rashmika’s upcoming slate remains packed. Cocktail 2, the sequel to the 2012 romantic comedy classic, has completed filming and is widely expected to release later this year. Their pairing has already generated significant buzz among audiences eager to see their chemistry on screen.

Shahid Kapoor is also gearing up for the release of Vishal Bhardwaj’s action thriller O’ Romeo in February, further underscoring a busy year ahead for the actor.Rashmika, meanwhile, continues to juggle projects across industries, maintaining a strong presence in both Hindi and South Indian cinema.