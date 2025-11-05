‘Shambhala’ team shares their happiness for the amazing response of the trailer

The much-anticipated supernatural thriller Shambhala: A Mystical World, starring Aadi Saikumar, is making waves with its intriguing trailer. Directed by Ugandhar Muni and produced by Rajasekhar Annabhimoju and Mahidhar Reddy under the Shining Pictures banner, the film also stars Archana Iyer, Swasika, Ravi Varma, Madhunandan, and Shiva Karthik. Unveiled by Rebel Star Prabhas, the trailer has sparked tremendous buzz, setting the stage for a grand Christmas release.

At the film’s media meet, Aadi Saikumar expressed his gratitude to Prabhas, Dulquer Salmaan, and Sundeep Kishan for their support. “The response to our trailer has been overwhelming. Our producers haven’t compromised on quality, and Shambhala will surely entertain everyone,” Aadi said, adding that the film releases on December 25th.

Director Ugandhar Muni noted that the project has received “nothing but positive energy,” crediting Lord Shiva’s blessings and the unwavering support of the Tollywood community. He highlighted Aadi’s commitment, Sai Kumar’s impactful voice-over, and the film’s technical brilliance, including Sricharan Pakala’s music and Praveen’s visuals.

Actress Archana Iyer said her role is “unlike the usual heroine parts” and praised the team’s dedication. Actors Ravi Varma, Indraniel, and Madhu Nandan echoed her sentiments, lauding Aadi’s performance and urging audiences to experience Shambhala in theatres.

Promising mystery, emotion, and stunning visuals, Shambhala: A Mystical World is set to cast its spell on audiences this Christmas.