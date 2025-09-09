Shamita Shetty wishes “Jiju” Raj Kundra on 50th birthday: May life continue to surprise you

Mumbai: Businessman and actor Raj Kundra turned 50 years old today and his fans and family took to their social media accounts in wishing the birthday boy.

Bollywood actress and Raj Kundra's sister-in-law Shamita Shetty also took to her social media in wishing her brother-like “Jiju” on his special day. “50 years of laughter, learning, loving and living As you enter this golden chapter, may life continue to surprise you, bless you with more happiness, success and love and bring you peace Happy birthday Jiju.. this world is better because your in it,” she wrote.

She shared a beautiful compilation video of Raj and a few beautiful memories. Raj Kundra thanked Shamita in the comments section and also appreciated the video. Shamita and Raj share a very beautiful rapport and are always seen hanging out with families. Shamita has always maintained that Raj, to her, has always been like a brother she never had.

Her sister and Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty also took to her social media account in wishing her husband Raj on his birthday. “My darling Cookie On this milestone birthday, I pray you always stay blessed and protected. We’re so lucky to have you in our lives. Wishing you miles of smiles, great health and success. Rab MEHAR kare,” she wrote.

For the uninitiated, Shilpa and Raj got married in November 2009 at Lonavala. The wedding was a traditional South Indian ceremony and became instant headlines for its grandeur and for being lavish. The couple are parents to two children, their son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra. Raj Kundra recently made his Punjabi debut with the movie Mehar that also starred actress Geeta Basra. He has been receiving great reviews for the movie and his performance. Raj and Shilpa are often seen stirring headlines for a lot of legal accusations but have come out clean.