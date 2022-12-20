Shanmukha Sunnapuralla: Torch-Bearer For Future Generation In Modern Era Of Telugu

In this digital age, we witness many of them running behind the English language to build their career. At some point of time, everyone needs this language for developing their communication skills too. But that doesn't mean ignoring the mother tongue especially the 'Telugu' language. Highlighting the same point, the young activist Shanmukha Sunnapuralla is fighting his best to keep up the spirit and existence of the 'Telugu' language turning into the torch bearer for future generations.

So, we Hans India had a small chat with this young activist to know all about his project and campaign…

Shanmukha… Your goal lies in the existence of the 'Telugu language' so, first let us know about yourself in brief…

I belong to Kadiri, Rayalseema, Andhra Pradesh… My parents Sunnapuralla Sreenivasulu and Vajrala Yasoda are working as Telugu teachers. I was a commerce student and also a cricket player. I even got selected for the Under-12 team when I was in the sixth standard and thus moved to the cricket academy. I also got a chance to represent the team in various district championships and other tournaments till under-23.

Well, this states that you had your best in childhood…



Yes… I joined my intermediate as a commerce student and even my parents also moved to Andhra-Karnataka border schools as a part of their promotion during that phase. They believe that introducing Telugu poets to the students makes it easy for them to grasp the subject. But to my father's surprise, there was no image of a single poet or scholar available in the textbooks. With this incident, he started collecting information related to the great Telugu poets and scholars through magazines and presented his collection to the students. This witnessed a great difference in their grasping ability. From then, we decided to continue our work and collect more information regarding the Telugu scholars for the existence of the language.

What made you be part of such a huge movement?

We want our future generations not to face such hurdles while learning the language. Even some instances that I faced while visiting libraries and universities to collect information about the scholars made me stick to my goal. We were tired of listening to negligible answers and suggestions when we posed questions and thus decided to bring a change in society!

Then how did you collect the information regarding the Telugu poets and scholars?

We visited many libraries and universities to collect the information and from nine different sources, we finally, extracted information about numerous authors, publishers, writers, scholars and poets too. We also collated the information by visiting their houses and also spent time with them to know more in detail about their work. All this has been done continuing my graduation!

How can you bring change in children's mind-set about their Telugu language?

Well, the scope of encouraging them to learn the Telugu language is just up to their 7th class as their further education is filled with challenges as they need a proper base for their Inter and graduation. So, from their primary and elementary stages itself, we need to inculcate the importance of the language to get that zeal of loving their mother tongue! Explaining the subject by diving into the depth of the topic will make the student understand the importance of the language and writer too.

Do you have any alternative career?

After completing my MBA in 2017, I first worked in Bajaj and then bagged a job at Canara Bank. Continuing my career, I worked as a Telugu activist. But my goal was different and so, in 2018 itself I established 'Harshitha Publications' and started working on it before quitting my job.

Can you brief more us about Harshitha Publications?





Our main motto is to inspire, educate and empower the students about the Telugu language through our publications. And in the first phase, we came up with the 'Telugu Sahithee Murthulu – Mukhachitralu - Repati Taram Kosam' literature kit. Through this, we introduced the biographies of 111 Telugu authors and came up with their complete life stories including their images.





Didn't you approach other publication houses with your project?

Yes, we did but they were in the race to print the books rather than in the form of kits. So, before quitting my bank job, I started my own publication house and came up with the literature kit. Thereafter I quit my job in 2019 and shifted my complete focus towards this project.

Then how did your journey start on language implementation?

After quitting my job, I surveyed a total of 228 schools spending 2-3 hours in each place to know more about their language implementation. Almost every student opens up when they are questioned about Nehru and Gandhi. In the same way, I want the students to remember the Telugu scholars too!

So, what was your idea on implementing it?

We want students to know more about Telugu scholars easily rather than forcing them to learn it as a subject. So, our 'Telugu Sahithee Murthulu – Mukhachitralu – Repati Taram Kosam' consists of a kit that holds the biographies of 111 eminent Telugu literary personalities. The photos can be easily hung in their class rooms. So, if a student learns about one scholar in a day then within 365 days, they will be able to recognise a maximum number of eminent people same as Nehru and Gandhi.

What was the response of the schools when you approached them with the kit?

First, when I approached an organisation with the kit, they suggested fixing a price. So, to make it fall in the affordable range, I tagged it with a basic amount Rs 2500. Thereafter, many school managements suggested approaching government and writers' associations.

Then how did the school managements receive the kit?





In September, 2020 we organised a sponsor meet and supplied the kit free of cost to 22 schools in the mandal where my parents worked. In this process, I could make it reach more than 480 schools.



What is your ideology behind the implementation?

The kit consists of a unique calendar that holds the birth and death anniversaries of 111 eminent Telugu scholars. So, my main aim is if a child starts to know about one scholar in a day, within a year he will be able to recognise more than 100 great personalities. This way, students learn more about Telugu literature and also develop a love towards the subject.

Did you receive any suggestions from the school managements and teachers?

Even though our kit was priced at just Rs 2500, they denied investing in it. So, I suggested them to take the project through their 'School Grant' amount under the library funding scheme. For more than 100 schools, we gave it for free of cost witnessing their interest in implementing it in their classrooms.

Did you witness any change in the students after implementing the project?

Yes exactly! I visit the schools frequently after handing them the kit. When I questioned them about their learning, I was surprised to know that students started recognising eminent poets.





Did you receive any suggestions from the parents end?



I also visited 20+ schools during their PTMs. So, I suggested parents make children consider Telugu also as an important subject taking an initiative towards their mother tongue. This will definitely help a student to love the Telugu language and consider it equal to English.

How many schools did you cover?

I covered more than 500+ schools all over Andhra and Telangana. My project is not only restricted to the Telugu States, we even implemented in a few Telugu organisations of Madhya Pradesh and Orissa states.

Does the kit include present generation Telugu scholars?

Yes… I have a good bond with Telugu associations too.





As you said even present generation poets are also added to the kit, did you surprise the kids by taking them to schools?



Yes… We have conducted numerous programs in schools and also received new-age poets' suggestions. Telugu writers also expressed their disappointment towards their recognition. So, my motto is to introduce at least the present generation scholars to the kids to know more about their great work. Even though many of them lent their hands, I always wanted to be independent to avoid negative feedback.





That one incident which sparked you towards taking the project from a business point of view?



As I said, along with continuing my bank job, I visited many schools carrying it as a pilot project. One fine day, a small kid raised his hand and asked me whether he can buy it or not. That one incident was enough to take the project with a different approach. I had no thought of selling it but that kid wanted to buy it. This incident also made me raise my confidence levels on my project!

There are many other ways to create awareness about the Telugu language then why did you pick the 'Telugu Sahithee Murthulu - Mukhachitralu- Repati Taram Kosam' project?

The Telugu language is a big asset… It is made available to all of us by many eminent poets and writers. So, we wanted them to own proper recognition same as other English authors. Be it through Google, text books or any other sources, the information regarding the Telugu scholars is minimal. So, we wanted them to get the right recognition with our kit.

Future goal…

Along with holding the responsibility of the present project, I and my father are all set to build a new platform that becomes the medium for all the Telugu teachers to express their views and ideologies about the language. The information which gets extracted through it can create wonders as the students get the best way to explore the richness of the language!

Through the kit you wanted the students to recognise the greatness of 111 eminent scholars… So, now what is your ideology behind the goal of your new project?

Nothing makes an impact with discussions only the right platform for the ideology can start focussing on development.

When we speak about Telugu literature, Tollywood definitely holds a bond with it, so, did you meet any of the Tollywood artists?

Yes… Tanikella Bharani, Brahmanandam, Bala Aditya, Kaushik, Sree Vani and a few other actors are in touch. They are all impressed with my ideology and asked me for a platform to raise their voice supporting it.

Any concept or project is well portrayed through a movie or a drama, then why didn't you collaborate with the actors?

As I said, presently only I and my parents are working on it. With the launch of my new project, I will definitely seek the support of actors who understand my ideology.

All about your parents support in this journey?

When I decided to quit my job, my parents were completely supportive as they understood my view and encouraged me to do something for my mother tongue. My biggest achievement is receiving a letter from former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu. He was very much impressed with my research and praised my efforts towards language implementation.

One final word to all the readers…

I believe in creating impact as a team rather than a single person. So, I want like minds to join me to take the project to the next level.

Thank You Shanmukha… Your ideology and research will reach you to the heights and your goal towards 'Telugu Language Implementation' is commendable…