Sharon Stone celebrates 68th birthday with video featuring her 90s charm

Mumbai: Hollywood actress Sharon Stone is celebrating her 68th birthday on Tuesday. The actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself.

The text on the video reads, “Mom, what were you like in the 90s?”. The video features her throwback pictures from the 90s with the aesthetics and the lighting texture of the era. One of the pictures in the video also features the acting legend Robert De Niro posing alongside the actress.

She wrote in the caption, “Today is my birthday. I want to thank you all for being a part of my journey”.

Fashion designer Vera Wang took to the comments section, and wrote, “Happiest of birthdays to my dear friend. I am forever grateful for our having met and your lifelong loyalty and belief in me. You are the perfect embodiment of strength, beauty, intelligence and heart and most of all, a great and loving mother”.

Sharon Stone began her film career with a small role in ‘Stardust Memories’ directed by Woody Allen. She gained international recognition for her role as Catherine Tramell in ‘Basic Instinct’. She received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for portraying Ginger McKenna in Casino directed by Martin Scorsese and won the Golden Globe Award for the same role.

Her other notable films include ‘Total Recall’ alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, ‘Sliver’, ‘The Quick and the Dead’, and ‘Broken Flowers’ directed by Jim Jarmusch. She has also worked in television, including the HBO series Mosaic. Over her career she has received several awards and honors, including a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy Award. She has served as a jury member at major film festivals including the Cannes Film Festival.



