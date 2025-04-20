‘Shashtipoorthi’ teaser unveiled: Ilaiyaraaja & Keeravani share the stage in a rare musical moment

The teaser launch of the upcoming Telugu film Shashtipoorthi turned into a star-studded celebration on Saturday at RK Cine Max, Hyderabad. The film, produced by Rupesh Choudhary under Maa Aayi Productions and directed by Pavan Prabha, stars Rupesh and Akanksha Singh in lead roles, alongside legendary actors Rajendra Prasad and Archana. Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja has composed the film’s soundtrack, adding immense anticipation to the project.

The highlight of the event was Ilaiyaraaja unveiling the teaser himself. Music director M.M. Keeravani, who penned the lyrics for a soulful track “Yedo Yedeedo…,” also attended, reminiscing about his deep-rooted admiration for Ilaiyaraaja. Keeravani said the song, though written for the film, mirrored his personal journey and lifelong connection with the legendary composer.

Director Pavan expressed gratitude for collaborating with such stalwarts, while Akanksha Singh called the experience a dream come true. Lyricist Chaitanya Prasad said writing for Ilaiyaraaja was a long-held aspiration, now fulfilled.

Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad, who bowed at Ilaiyaraaja’s feet, credited the composer for revitalizing his career with Ladies Tailor, and fondly recalled the bond they shared. Production designer Thota Tharani and cinematographer Ram also praised the passionate efforts of the entire team.

Ilaiyaraaja, moved by the affection, encouraged the debutants and said, “What matters is not how much music I know, but how much music knows me.” The event ended with a strong sentiment — that Ilaiyaraaja truly deserves the Bharat Ratna.