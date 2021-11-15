Shilpa clears the air on FIR filed against Raj Kundra and her

Troubles refuse to cease for Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty. The husband-wife duo have been named in an FIR with regards to financial discrepancy in a fitness venture started by them.

The complainant alleged that the couple took money from investors across India for their pan-India enterprise and when he demanded the reversal of a payment of Rs 1.5 crore, he was threatened by them.

Taking notice of this, Shilpa has issued a clarification with regards to the FIR and made a public appeal for safeguarding her civil rights well within the framework of law.

The actress shared a note on her social media where she presented her side of the story. She wrote, "Woke up to an FIR registered in Raj and my name! Shocked!! To set the record straight, SFL Fitness, a venture run by Kashiff Khan (sic)." She adds, "He had taken naming rights of brand SFL Fitness to open SFL Fitness gyms around the country. All deals were struck by him & he was signatory in banking & day-to-day affairs. We are not aware of any of his transactions nor have we received a single rupee from him for the same."

"All franchisees dealt directly with Kashiff. The company closed in 2014 and was entirely handled by Kashiff Khan. I have worked very hard over the last 28 years.

And it pains me to see that my name & replication is getting damaged & dragged so loosely. To get eyeballs. My rights as a law abiding proud citizen in India should be protected. With gratitude Shilpa Shetty Kundra," she concluded.