Shilpa Shirodkar jokes about watching ‘Dhurandhar 2’ after getting stuck in Mumbai traffic for four hours

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shirodkar recently shared a relatable yet humorous take on Mumbai’s notorious traffic after she found herself stuck on the roads for nearly four hours.

The actress revealed that she spent hours commuting to and from work amid heavy congestion, describing the experience as exhausting. However, instead of expressing frustration, she chose to lighten the mood with a witty remark.

Shirodkar quipped that she would have rather used that time to rewatch the blockbuster film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge in theatres, highlighting both her admiration for the film and the ordeal of city traffic.

Her comment quickly resonated with fans on social media, many of whom related to the daily struggles of commuting in Mumbai. The actress’s humorous perspective turned a frustrating situation into a moment of connection with her audience.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has been performing strongly at the box office and continues to attract audiences nationwide, adding context to Shirodkar’s playful remark.

The incident once again brought attention to Mumbai’s persistent traffic woes, which affect not just the common public but celebrities as well.