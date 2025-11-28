Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin’s Wedding Invite Goes Viral Ahead of Their December Ceremony

South Korea’s beloved actors Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin are officially preparing to walk down the aisle after more than a decade together. The couple, who began dating in 2015, will tie the knot on December 20, 2025, in an intimate ceremony in Seoul, surrounded by their families and closest friends.

Just a week after the wedding announcement, the couple’s invitation card began trending online. On November 27, Shin Min Ah’s longtime hairstylist, who has worked with the actress for over 15 years, shared a photo of the wedding invite on social media, giving fans an adorable glimpse into the couple’s special day.

Wedding Invite Steals Hearts With a Personal Touch

The invitation instantly caught the internet’s attention for its simple yet heartfelt design. The card features a charming freehand doodle of a bride wearing a tiara and a groom dressed in a bow tie. The message reads:

“You are invited to the wedding of Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah. Please join us! 2025.12.20, 7 PM.”





What made the invite even more special was the credit note at the bottom corner, confirming that the illustration was created by Shin Min Ah, while the text was written by Kim Woo Bin. Fans widely praised this personal and intimate touch, celebrating the couple’s creativity and warmth.

The Couple to Marry in Seoul

On November 20, the couple surprised fans with the official announcement of their wedding plans. Their agency, AM Entertainment, released a statement confirming the news and celebrating the couple’s long-standing relationship.

“Based on the deep trust they have built over their long relationship, Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin promised to become each other’s lifelong partners,” the agency said.

The ceremony will be held at The Shilla Seoul, one of South Korea’s most iconic luxury venues. Keeping things private, only family members and close friends are expected to attend. AM Entertainment also assured fans that the marriage will not affect the actors’ careers, and both will continue taking on projects post-wedding.

Following the announcement, Kim Woo Bin personally shared a heartfelt letter with fans:

“I am getting married. I will start a family with the person I have been with for a long time, and we will walk together now. Until we meet again, please always stay healthy and happy.”

As the big day approaches, fans across the world are celebrating the couple’s beautiful journey and eagerly awaiting more updates from one of Korea’s most cherished celebrity pairs.