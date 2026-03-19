Shiva Rajkumar’s fierce look as Gummadi Narsaiah unveiled

Director Parameshwar Hivrale is set to bring the inspiring journey of former MLA Gummadi Narsaiah to the big screen with the biopic Gummadi Narsaiah. The film stars Shiva Rajkumar in the lead role and is produced by N. Suresh Reddy under the Pravallika Arts Creations banner.

Unveiled on the occasion of Ugadi, the film’s first-look poster has already grabbed attention for its intense and politically charged tone. Shiva Rajkumar appears in a commanding avatar, portraying the revolutionary leader with fierce determination. His fiery expression, combined with a backdrop of red flags symbolising people’s struggles, hints at a hard-hitting narrative rooted in real-life events.

Gummadi Narsaiah was widely respected for his relentless fight for the poor and his humble lifestyle, including his iconic habit of riding a bicycle to the Assembly. The film aims to capture these defining aspects of his life, presenting an emotionally powerful and socially relevant story.

Although the project was formally launched earlier, it is now gearing up to begin regular shooting. Even before going on floors, the film has generated significant buzz through its first-look and motion poster. Shiva Rajkumar’s transformation into the role has received widespread appreciation, raising expectations among audiences across the country.

The film boasts a strong technical team, with Satish Mutyala handling cinematography, Suresh Bobbili composing the music, and Satya Giduturi taking care of editing. Further details about the project are expected to be announced soon.