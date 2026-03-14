Short film director alleges ‘Saiyaara’ copied his project

Mumbai: A controversy has surfaced around the 2025 Bollywood film Saiyaara after singer and filmmaker Amit Jadhav alleged that the film’s storyline closely resembles his short film project.

Jadhav claimed that the story of the romantic drama directed by Mohit Suri bears striking similarities to his 2019 short film titled Khwaabon. According to him, the resemblance between the two narratives left him shocked and distressed when the film was released.

The filmmaker further stated that he had earlier attempted to raise the issue but did not receive a response from the film’s team. He also alleged that he had received a direct message on Instagram from Yash Raj Films Talent in 2022 expressing interest in connecting with him, though no project details were shared afterwards.

Following the release of Saiyaara, Jadhav said he began posting videos online pointing out what he believes are similarities between the film and his short project. He added that the situation took a toll on his mental health, revealing that the distress even pushed him into depression at one point.

The film, which starred Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, had earlier been widely discussed for its storyline and music after its theatrical release in 2025.

As of now, the makers of Saiyaara have not publicly responded to the plagiarism allegations raised by Jadhav. Meanwhile, the claims have sparked fresh discussions on social media about originality and intellectual property in the film industry.