Shraddha Kapoor brings Judy Hopps to life in Hindi for ‘Zootopia 2’

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is all set to charm audiences as the Hindi voice of the spirited police officer Judy Hopps in Disney’s highly awaited sequel, Zootopia 2, releasing on November 28 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

At a special press conference announcing the Hindi version, Shraddha expressed her excitement about stepping into the shoes of the beloved bunny cop. “Judy Hopps is a character who has a lot in common with me—she’s enthusiastic, determined, and soft yet strong. I could completely relate to her ‘enthu cutlet’ vibe. It was a lot of fun being Judy,” she said with a smile.

Shraddha also opened up about the creative challenge of voice acting. “Giving my voice to an animated character is so freeing. You get to explore emotions through just your voice—anger, silliness, excitement. It truly allows you to become the character,” she shared.

A special screening at the event showcased Shraddha’s energetic and expressive dubbing performance, earning praise from the audience and media alike. With her vibrant voice and infectious energy, Shraddha seems to perfectly capture Judy Hopps’ mix of courage and charm, setting the stage for an engaging experience when Zootopia 2 hops into theatres later this month.