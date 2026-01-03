Shraddha Kapoor requests privacy as she visits hospital with father Shakti Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor was recently spotted outside a hospital in Mumbai while accompanying her father, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor. During the visit, Shraddha was seen requesting paparazzi photographers not to record videos or take pictures, a gesture that highlighted her concern for privacy during a sensitive family moment.

According to reports, Shraddha arrived at the hospital in a simple, understated look, dressed casually and without makeup. As photographers gathered near the entrance, she was heard politely folding her hands and asking them not to film or click photographs. The actor’s calm and respectful request stood out, especially in an era where celebrities are often photographed even during deeply personal situations.

Shakti Kapoor, who has been a prominent figure in Hindi cinema for decades, was seen walking alongside his daughter. While the exact reason for the hospital visit has not been officially disclosed, sources suggest that it was a routine check-up. Neither Shraddha nor her family has released a statement regarding Shakti Kapoor’s health, maintaining discretion and dignity around the matter.

The incident has sparked discussions on social media about the constant presence of paparazzi and the importance of respecting personal boundaries, even for public figures. Many fans praised Shraddha for handling the situation with grace and humility, noting that her request was neither rude nor confrontational. Several users also urged photographers and media personnel to show sensitivity during hospital visits, which are often emotionally charged.

Shraddha Kapoor, known for films such as Aashiqui 2, Stree and Chhichhore, has generally maintained a cordial relationship with the media. However, like many actors, she has occasionally drawn lines when it comes to family and personal matters. Her recent request reflects a growing sentiment among celebrities who are increasingly vocal about the need for privacy during vulnerable moments.

On the professional front, Shraddha continues to remain busy with upcoming projects and endorsements. Despite her packed schedule, the actor has often spoken about the importance of family, making her presence beside her father at the hospital a quiet but powerful reminder of her priorities.

The episode serves as a reminder that behind the glamour and fame, celebrities too face everyday concerns, and moments of empathy and respect can go a long way.