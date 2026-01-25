Shriya Saran reflects on filming in the pre-social media era as she marks 25 years in cinema

Mumbai: As she completes 25 years in the entertainment industry, actress Shriya Saran has looked back at how dramatically the world of cinema has evolved, particularly the shift from the pre-social media era to today’s digital-first environment.

In an exclusive conversation with one of the leading news agencies, the Bollywood and South Indian star spoke candidly about the changes she has witnessed on film sets since making her debut in 2001. Recalling her early days, Shriya said the working conditions were far more demanding. “Earlier, everything was very different. The lights were harsh and would hurt your eyes, the cameras were different, and I remember waiting on set until I heard the sound of the camera rolling,” she shared.

She noted that advancements in technology have significantly improved the experience for actors today. Softer lighting, modern cameras and improved equipment have made film sets more comfortable and efficient, allowing performers to focus more on their craft.

Shriya also spoke about how the industry’s structure has changed over the years. “Earlier, you dealt with one manager. Now there are agencies, and you have to understand and deal with so many people, especially since many of them are very young,” she said. Emphasising the importance of adaptability, she added that the younger generation brings fresh knowledge and perspectives. “They know things that we may not, and you have to accept that change.”

Reflecting on the emotional journey of a long career, the Drishyam actress acknowledged the highs and lows that come with the profession. “There are days when you feel low and days when you feel on top of the world. You learn to navigate through it by surrounding yourself with people who support you,” she said.

Crediting her longevity in the industry to collaboration and teamwork, Shriya described herself as a product of the directors and co-stars she has worked with over the years. She added that her journey would not have been possible without the constant support of her team.

Shriya Saran made her acting debut with the Telugu film Ishtam in 2001 and went on to become a familiar face across multiple film industries. Her notable works include Santosham, Tagore, Chatrapathi, Sivaji: The Boss, Awarapan and the Drishyam franchise.

The actress is currently earning praise for her performance in the web series Space Gen, inspired by India’s Chandrayaan space mission.