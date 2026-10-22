Shruti Haasan charms in pearl-embroidered attire

Actress and singer Shruti Haasan stunned in a two-piece pearl-embroidered outfit in a desert background. The star flaunted a strappy top with scalloped edges and mirror embroidery. Shruti Haasan’s long skirt had a slit at the side, and gold drop earrings, along with open, wavy hair, completed the look. Her relaxed posture in the pictures was undoubtedly a huge hit.

In addition to being a famous actress and singer, Shruti Haasan has been dubbed a complete performer in Indian cinema. After spending her formative years as a singer, she began acting, singing, and composing. Shruti Haasan has gained popularity throughout Indian cinema by starring in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films.

Shruti Haasan will appear in the Tamil film Train and the Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara. In the meantime, her eagerly awaited Salaar Part 2 will also be released.