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Shruti Haasan charms in pearl-embroidered attire

In Short

In addition to being a famous actress and singer, Shruti Haasan has been dubbed a complete performer in Indian cinema.

Shruti Haasan
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Shruti Haasan

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Actress and singer Shruti Haasan stunned in a two-piece pearl-embroidered outfit in a desert background. The star flaunted a strappy top with scalloped edges and mirror embroidery. Shruti Haasan’s long skirt had a slit at the side, and gold drop earrings, along with open, wavy hair, completed the look. Her relaxed posture in the pictures was undoubtedly a huge hit.

In addition to being a famous actress and singer, Shruti Haasan has been dubbed a complete performer in Indian cinema. After spending her formative years as a singer, she began acting, singing, and composing. Shruti Haasan has gained popularity throughout Indian cinema by starring in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films.

Shruti Haasan will appear in the Tamil film Train and the Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara. In the meantime, her eagerly awaited Salaar Part 2 will also be released.

Suhas Sistu
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Suhas Sistu

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Suhas Sistu, born in a family with education background, brought up with good principles and education. Though, coming from Engineering backdrop, his love towards language and passion towards cinema made him to pursue career in film journalism. Started his career as a freelance content writer for some Youtube channels, he later joined HANS India as a translator. From translator to Reporter/Sr. Sub-Editor, his journey is continuing in our organisation.

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Shruti HaasanCelebrity FashionIndian CinemaSalaar Part 2Upcoming Movies
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