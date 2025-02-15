Shubhangi Latkar joins Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ as Bahija Begum

Bollywood actress Shubhangi Latkar is set to make her Malayalam debut in the much-anticipated political action drama L2: Empuraan (L2E), directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The actress, who plays the role of Bahija Begum, shared that the character allowed her to explore a deeply emotional and honest side of herself.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who headlines the film, introduced Shubhangi’s character on Friday. Taking to social media, he wrote, “Character No.25 Shubhangi Latkar as Bahija Begum #L2E #EMPURAAN,” along with a link to a YouTube video where Shubhangi spoke about her role.

Expressing her excitement, Shubhangi said, “Bahija’s story has emotional depth. Playing her character really allowed me to touch a very raw and honest part of myself.” She further added that working in a South Indian film was a dream come true. “I have always been attracted to South Indian films for their artistic excellence. This is my debut Malayalam film, and I am really grateful to God and the whole team for this opportunity.”

L2: Empuraan is being jointly produced by Antony Perumbavoor and Subaskaran. The film’s screenplay is penned by Murali Gopy, with music composed by Deepak Dev. Cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev and editor Akhilesh Mohan are also part of the team.

The film serves as the sequel to Lucifer (2019), which marked Prithviraj’s directorial debut and became a blockbuster, grossing over ₹200 crore. Murali Gopy has confirmed that L2: Empuraan is the second installment in a planned trilogy.

With the film set to release on March 27, expectations are soaring as fans eagerly await Mohanlal’s return to the gripping political saga.