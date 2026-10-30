Siddhant Issar reveals father Puneet Issar's role in shaping his acting journey

Mumbai: Actor Siddhant Issar has opened up about the important role his father, veteran actor Puneet Issar, has played in shaping his acting journey.

Speaking to IANS, he shared how he has been learning from his father since childhood. Siddhant gained valuable guidance in areas such as Hindi, diction and speech, which he believes have given him an advantage in his profession.

“I have been learning from him since a young age. Whether it is Hindi, diction, speech. I got a lot of advantages,” he said.

Talking about his film ‘Lohitaksha’, the actor described his character as dark and shared that the film explores the negative impact of social media, particularly on the younger generation. “Lohitaksha’ means the one who has blood in his eyes. It is the first Hindi film that is based in Odisha. I am playing the main protagonist and antagonist,” he said.

Describing the film's genre and storyline, Siddhant said it belongs to the psychological thriller space and draws on the lines of films such as ‘Drishyam’ and ‘Talaash.’ “It is a very dark character. It is the first Hindi film that is based on the lines of the ‘Drishyam’ and ‘Talaash’ zones. It is a good film,” he added.

The actor further said that the film has been made keeping the Gen Z audience in mind and highlights how social media can lead to conflicts and misunderstandings. “The film is made for Gen Z generation. Gen Z uses social media. For them, we have shown the negative side of social media. Because of social media, there are fights and misunderstandings. We have exposed all that. I think Gen Z will connect and relate to the film,” he said.

Siddhant played Shri Ram live before a humongous audience. He plays Ram in Ramayan Bhaim and Krishna in Mahabharata and has performed as Bhagwan Krishna in more than 200 shows.

In the psychological crime thriller, Siddhant essays the role of a complicated and possessive husband. His character is a traditional romantic who stays away from social media and expresses his feelings through love letters..

“Lohitaksha” was released in theatres on October 23.



