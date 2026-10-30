Sigma To Akka: Check Out The OTT Releases Of This Week

This October has given us reasons to celebrate the month with its festive long weekends and blockbuster theatrical releases like Jailer 2 and Ranabaali. And now, as we have come to the end of this month, it is still offering many reasons to remember with its latest OTT releases. Right from Jason Sanjay’s Sigma to Keerthy Suresh’s Akka, it still has plenty of exciting releases in store which are ready to keep us hooked to the small screens.

So, we Hans India have curated the complete list of new OTT releases of this week. Take a look!

Netflix:

• Don’t Trouble The Trouble - Action Fantasy Drama - Tel, Tam, Kan, Mal & Hin

• Sub-Inspector Yugandhar - Crime Thriller - Tel, Tam, Kan & Mal

• Baththa - Comedy Drama - Tam, Tel, Kan, Mal & Hin

• Sigma - Action Drama - Tam, Tel, Kan, Mal & Hin

• Avaraachan & Sons - Comedy Drama - Mal, Tel, Tam, Kan & Hin

• Meethe Mein Kya Hai - Family Drama - Hin, Tel, Tam & Eng

• You Me Us - Romantic Drama - Italian

• Collision Course - Heist Thriller - Spa, Eng, Tel, Tam & Hin

• The Birthday Gift - Comedy Drama - Ger, Eng, Tel, Tam & Hin

• Warkop DKI - Comedy Drama - Indonesian

• Akka – S – S1 - Action Drama - Hin, Tel, Tam, Kan, Mal & Eng

• Minimum Wage – S – S1 - Comedy Drama - English

• How To Ruin Diwali: Meet The Parents – S – S1 - Comedy Drama - English

• A Couple of Lies – S – S1 - Psychological Thriller - Swe & Eng

• The Gift of Deceit – S – S1 - Heist Thriller - Portuguese

• Dead End Job – S – S1 - Horror Drama - Kor, Eng, Tel & Tam

• Balaraw: Blood Island – S – S1 - Horror Mystery Drama - Filipino

• The One ABout Matthew Perry – S – S1 - Documentary - English

• Day of The Dead: Ofrenda – S – S1 - Documentary - English

• SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of - Documentary - English

• The Fall of El Mayo – S – S1 - Documentary - Spanish

• Zainab Johnson: Toxically Optimistic - Stand-Up Comedy – English

Amazon Prime Video:

• Comrade Kalyan - Comedy Drama - Tel, Tam, Kan, Mal & Hin

• The Dark Heaven - Crime Thriller - Tamil

• Sarala Subbarao - Romantic Drama - Kannada

• Mirzapur: The Movie - Action Drama - Hindi

• Pinocchio: Unstrung - Horror Drama - Eng, Tel, Tam & Hin

• Ali G: Who Iz I? - Comedy Drama - English

• Drive – The Pretenders - Romantic Drama - Ger, Eng & Hin

• Peak Everything - Rom-Com - Fre & Hin

• Apocalypse Z: New World - Sci-Fi Thriller - Spa, Eng & Hin

• Sakamoto Days - Action Adventure - Japanese

• Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist – S – S1 - Comedy Drama – Korean

Jio Hotstar:

• Jhaad Phoonk - Horror Drama - Hindi

• Obsession - Supernatural Horror Drama - Eng & Hin

• Lake George - Crime Comedy - Eng & Hin

• Christy - Sports Drama - English

• Love Always – S – S1 - Romantic Drama - Tam, Tel, Kan, Mal, Hin, Ben & Mar

• Vision of Ramayana - Documentary - Hin & Eng

• Kordell Stewart: Slash & Burn Documentary - English

• The Wolves of Real Estate: The Alexander Brothers – S – S1- Documentary - English

• Cannibal Poet – S – S1 - Documentary - English

• The Mob – S – S1 - Reality Show – English

ZEE 5:

• Haati Haati Paa Paa - Family Drama - Bengali

• Dhrubor Aschorjo Jibon - Crime Drama - Bengali

• Pariah: Volume 1 - Action Thriller - Bengali

• Rudravanam PS – S – S1 - Crime Thriller - Telugu

• Hostel Haadsa – S – S1 - Horror Thriller – Hindi

Others:

• Thellakaagitham - ETV WIN - Romantic Drama - Telugu

• Jayamundhi Bhayamela Manasaa - Aha Video - Comedy Drama -Telugu

• Immortal - Sony LIV - Romantic Horror Drama - Tam, Tel, Kan, Mal & Hin

• Nocturne – S – S1 - Apple TV - Crime Thriller – English

So guys, enjoy your weekend watching these new shows and series sitting at your homes!