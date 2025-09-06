Six years of ‘Chhichhore’: A nostalgic tribute to friendship, failures, and forever bonds

It’s been six years since Chhichhore first hit the theatres, yet the film still feels as fresh as the day it released. On its 6th anniversary, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment celebrated the milestone with a heartfelt video post on X (formerly Twitter). The tribute, recalling late-night hostel chats, heartbreaks, and life lessons, left fans reliving memories with both smiles and tears.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore stood out as more than just a campus comedy. Inspired by Tiwari’s IIT Bombay days, it captured the chaotic yet beautiful journey of youth, stretching from carefree hostel life in the ’90s to the challenges of adulthood. Its themes of failure, resilience, and enduring friendship resonated deeply across generations, blending humor with heartfelt emotions.

At the core of this film was its exceptional ensemble cast. The late Sushant Singh Rajput’s portrayal of Anni remains unforgettable, embodying the struggles and spirit of student life. He was joined by Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty (in his Hindi debut), Tushar Pandey, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla, whose chemistry felt strikingly authentic. Their interactions—whether bickering over Maggi or reminiscing about lost cricket matches—made audiences feel like part of their gang.

The film wasn’t just critically acclaimed but also a commercial success, grossing over ₹203 crores worldwide. More than its numbers, however, Chhichhore gave us enduring characters like “Sexa,” unforgettable one-liners, and a poignant reminder that success and failure do not define life.

As fans mark #6YearsOfChhichhore, the film continues to be more than cinema—it’s a memory, a comfort, and a celebration of friendships that never fade. Perhaps, as the tribute suggests, it’s time to call that old friend, revisit those memories, and relive the laughter and tears once again.