Smriti Irani advocates self-love on Valentine’s Day, urges people to become their own safe place

Mumbai: Actress and politician Smriti Irani marked Valentine’s Day with a heartfelt message centred on self-love and inner peace. Emphasising the importance of finding validation within oneself, she encouraged people to embrace a quieter, more personal understanding of love.

Known for her iconic role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Smriti reflected on how love is often measured in grand gestures and outward displays. Sharing a candid selfie on Instagram, she wrote that in a world where affection is expressed through roses, candlelight dinners and greeting cards, one must choose a subtler and more meaningful romance.

In her post, she urged individuals to love themselves without seeking approval or applause from others. According to her, true strength lies in centring one’s soul so deeply that no storm can pull a person into despair. She described self-love as becoming one’s own safe place, steady pulse and home — a state where love no longer feels like something to chase but instead feels like peace.

Smriti frequently uses social media to share reflections and connect with her followers by offering glimpses of both her personal and professional life. Her Valentine’s message resonated with many admirers who appreciated the emphasis on emotional resilience and self-acceptance.

Recently, the actress revisited memories from her television days by resharing a nostalgic reunion montage posted by her former co-star Gauri Pradhan. The clip featured members of the “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” cast enjoying a dinner outing together, including Apara Mehta, Hiten Tejwani, Sumeet Sachdev, Tina Vohra, Komolika Guha Thakurta, Sandeep Baswana and Ashlesha Savant.

The reunion, captioned “A night to remember,” rekindled fond memories for fans of the long-running family drama, while Smriti’s Valentine’s Day note offered a timely reminder that the most enduring relationship one can nurture is with oneself.