Sobbing Teyana Taylor delivers emotional message to "little brown girls" after Golden Globe victory

Los Angeles: Actor-singer Teyana Taylor, who won her first Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in 'One Battle After Another,' was seen tearfully accepting the honour.Taylor portrayed Perfidia Beverly Hills in the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed film.

Her name was announced early in the evening, as the Best Supporting Actress category was the first award presented at the ceremony. The honour was presented by actors Amanda Seyfried and Jennifer Garner.As her name was called, Taylor stood up from her seat, visibly emotional and sobbing.

During her speech, Taylor first spoke about her daughters, who were inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel where the event took place.

She said with a smile, "Y'all better be off them damn phones and watching me right now."Towards the end of her speech, Taylor delivered a powerful message addressed to Black women and young girls watching the ceremony, emphasising self-worth, confidence and belonging."To my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight, our softness is not a liability.

Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter, and our dreams deserve space," Taylor said, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

This win marks Taylor's first Golden Globe nomination and her first win. Other nominees in the Best Supporting Actress category included Amy Madigan for Weapons, Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for Sentimental Value, Emily Blunt for The Smashing Machine, and Ariana Grande for Wicked: For Good.