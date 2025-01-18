Sobhita Dhulipala’s Monkey Man Wins Golden Tomato Award, Outshining Hollywood Heavyweights

Sobhita Dhulipala, one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema, has added another feather to her cap with her Hollywood debut, Monkey Man. The action-thriller, directed by Academy Award-nominee Dev Patel, has earned the prestigious Golden Tomato Award for Best Action & Adventure Movie on Rotten Tomatoes.

In a remarkable feat, Monkey Man edged out Hollywood heavyweights such as Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Gosling’s The Fall Guy, and Glen Powell’s Twister. The accolade underscores the film’s global appeal and critical success, cementing its position as a standout in the action-adventure genre.

A Gritty Tale of Redemption

Directed by Dev Patel, Monkey Man tells the gripping story of an ex-convict navigating a chaotic and corrupt world in his quest for redemption. The film’s intense narrative and compelling performances have resonated with audiences and critics alike, earning it widespread acclaim. Sobhita Dhulipala's powerful portrayal in the film has been particularly lauded, further solidifying her presence on the international stage.

Sobhita’s Stellar Journey

Sobhita Dhulipala has consistently wowed audiences with her versatility and charisma. From her impactful roles in Made in Heaven Season 2 to her riveting performance in The Night Manager alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, she has showcased her exceptional range as an actress. Her Hollywood breakthrough with Monkey Man is a testament to her talent and dedication.

With several promising projects in her lineup, Sobhita is poised to continue her ascent in both Indian and global cinema. Her journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring actors, proving that talent and perseverance can break barriers.

Sobhita celebrated the win by sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram, thanking the team and fans for their support. As she continues to blaze a trail in the entertainment industry, audiences eagerly await her next move.







