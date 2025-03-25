Sonali Sood, Sonu Sood’s Wife, Injured in Nagpur Highway Crash

Sonali Sood, wife of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, sustained injuries in a car accident on the Nagpur highway late Monday night, according to a source close to the family. Her nephew, who was driving, was also injured in the crash.

The incident occurred on March 24, and both Sonali and her nephew were transported to Max Hospital in Nagpur for medical attention. Sonali’s sister, who was also in the vehicle, escaped with minor injuries. The severity of injuries sustained by Sonali and her nephew remains undisclosed, but hospital officials have confirmed that they are under observation for the next 48 to 72 hours.

Upon receiving the news, Sonu Sood immediately traveled to Nagpur to be by his wife's side. A spokesperson for the actor confirmed the accident, stating, "Sonali was involved in an accident. Sonu is currently unavailable as he is attending to the situation."

The police have not yet disclosed the cause of the accident. Further details are awaited regarding the condition of those injured and any official reports.

This is a developing story. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.