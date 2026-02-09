Sonam Kapoor's baby shower – Look gorgeous in Indianwear

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja – bollywood stars are going to become parents for the second time. Last Sunday, they had hosted an elegant godh bharai ceremony at her residence. The ceremony symbolises true Indian rituals and distinctive maternity style. Guests from the film and fashion industries were invited to the celebration.

Sonam Kapoor celebrated her baby shower in the means only she can be stylish and good looking. The actor, who is expecting her second child with husband Anand Ahuja, hosted a private godh bharai ceremony at her Mumbai residence on Sunday. The godh bharai ceremony was completed under the blessings of the close friends, family and guest.

For Sonam Kapoor's baby shower, an ethnic lime-green lehenga added more energy in the celebration. The dress was matched with a cape. The dress is adorned with soft floral embroidery, the dress impressed with its flowing silhouette and easy movement. It seems to be quite comfortable. It is adding a refined and modern touch to the appearance.

She matched the lehenga with an embroidered choli and styled the dupatta in a pallu drape. There were no heavy pleats or layering. Celebrity baby shower fashion seems to lean into comfort-first dressing while staying definitely within the area of classic Indianwear. This event is rightly depicting the Bollywood maternity fashion.

The godh bharai ceremony reflected her evolving approach to motherhood – deeply rooted in tradition, yet modern and relaxed.