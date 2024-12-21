Sonu Sood in Kolkata for ‘Fateh’: A Warm Embrace with the City of Joy

Sonu Sood’s visit to Kolkata for the promotion of his upcoming film Fateh turned into a heartfelt celebration of the actor’s bond with the City of Joy. Known not just for his on-screen charisma but also for his real-life humanitarian work, Sonu was welcomed with unparalleled warmth by fans and admirers.

From the moment he landed, the city buzzed with excitement. Fans sporting Fateh-themed T-shirts gathered at the airport, hotel lobbies, and iconic landmarks, eager to catch a glimpse of the star. Sonu’s connection with Kolkata goes beyond cinema — his wife spent many years in the city, making this visit particularly special for him.

During the promotions, Sonu stepped away from conventional routines and embraced the spirit of Kolkata. At the iconic Howrah Bridge, he stood atop a kaali peeli taxi, waving to an ecstatic crowd, creating a moment of pure joy. In another heartfelt gesture, he hopped onto a haath gadi, switching places with the rickshaw puller, much to the delight of onlookers.

Adding a cultural touch to his visit, Sonu spent time at the historic Indian Coffee House on College Street. He interacted with fans, posed with staff, and savored the famous coffee, showcasing his genuine connection with the city’s vibrant culture.

Speaking about his experience, Sonu said, “Kolkata is not just a city; it’s an emotion. I’ve always felt a deep connection here, and the love and energy from the people make every visit unforgettable.”

In Fateh, Sonu plays an ex-special ops officer tackling cybercrime, alongside a stellar cast including Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah. Directed by Abhinandan Gupta, the action-packed thriller is set to release on January 10, 2025, under the banner of Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios.

With his genuine warmth and larger-than-life presence, Sonu’s Kolkata visit has only heightened the anticipation for Fateh, promising audiences a gripping cinematic experience.