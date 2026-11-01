Sonu Sood, MLA Prakash Goud launch a song from ‘Oh Na Siddayya’

The song launch of Oh Na Siddayya in Shamshabad, Hyderabad was a grand event that witnessed over 5000 peoples attending, even in the rains. The event was held with innovate outdoor screening with a huge 70mm screen and Dolby Atmos.

Actor Sonu Sood and Rajendranagar MLA T.Prakash Goud were the chief guests at the event. They appreciated the unique idea of the team. Other attendees include actor Indra Ram, Singer Nalgonda Gaddar Narasanna, Bhole Shavali and actor Uttej.

The private album produced by Siddhu Reddy Kandakattla (who plays the role of Siddayya) revolves around the emotional connection between a husband and wife in a village setting.

Siddhu Reddy also made a mark of social responsibility by gifting Sewing Machine to Swapnika (differently abled woman) for her self employment and cheque for one year of her grocery expenses. He already provided insurance facilities to 300 auto drivers.



