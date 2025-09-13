Sony LIV unveils blockbuster 2025 slate: Originals, unscripted hits & global sports galore

Sony LIV is gearing up for a spectacular 2025, unveiling a diverse line-up of Originals, unscripted entertainment, and major sporting events that promises to entertain audiences across languages and genres.

The new slate boasts political dramas, thrillers, family sagas, and heartwarming comedies, alongside the much-anticipated return of audience favourites. On the Originals front, Hindi titles lead the charge with Real Kashmir Football Club, the inspiring story of Kashmir’s first professional football team starring Manav Kaul and Zeeshan Ayyub, while Raveena Tandon headlines the gripping political saga Dynasty – Moh Nishtha Satta. Other highlights include Hansal Mehta’s Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga, Sudhir Mishra’s Summer of 76, and new seasons of Maharani, Gullak, and Undekhi.

Regional storytelling also takes centre stage. Bengali audiences will get Jazz City, a period drama set during the Liberation War, while Marathi viewers can expect Manvat Murders 2. Tamil Originals include The Madras Mystery – Fall of a Superstar, with Nazriya Nazim, and Prabhudeva’s OTT debut in Sethurajan IPS. Malayalam offerings such as Blindfold, Undertrial and Eyes promise gripping narratives, while Telugu audiences can look forward to Praveen Sattaru’s Black & White and Brinda 2 starring Trisha Krishnan.

Sony LIV’s unscripted line-up also packs a punch, with MasterChef India and Shark Tank India 5 returning alongside Million Dollar Listing India 2.

On the sports front, Sony LIV cements its reputation as a premier destination for live action. Viewers can catch the Asia Cup 2025, UEFA Champions League and Europa League, the Australian Open, UFC fights, and cricketing rivalries with both India and England touring New Zealand.

With a mix of bold new stories, returning hits, and high-octane sports, Sony LIV’s 2025 line-up underscores its ambition to be a one-stop destination for entertainment, promising “something for everyone” in the months ahead.