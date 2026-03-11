South Indian exhibitors push for 8-week OTT window to protect theatrical business

South Indian film exhibitors are reportedly planning to introduce a mandatory eight-week OTT release window for movies in an effort to safeguard the theatrical ecosystem. If implemented, films will be allowed to stream on digital platforms only after completing at least eight weeks in cinemas.

At present, most films — including big-budget entertainers and small-scale productions — follow a four-week OTT window. Exhibitors believe this shorter gap between theatrical and digital release is significantly affecting cinema footfalls. According to them, audiences are increasingly choosing to wait for the film’s online release instead of watching it in theatres.

Industry observers say that small-budget films are the most affected by this trend. With limited promotional reach, these movies struggle to sustain theatrical runs when viewers know they can watch them on OTT platforms within a month. Even successful films are reportedly seeing a drop in collections after the second week, as anticipation shifts toward their digital premiere. The shorter window also reduces the possibility of repeat viewings in theatres.

Exhibitors argue that extending the OTT window could help films perform better at the box office and encourage audiences to return to cinemas. However, it remains to be seen how producers and streaming platforms will respond to the proposal.

Trade analysts point out that if filmmakers agree to the eight-week rule, OTT deals may initially see a decline in value. Despite this, many believe stronger theatrical performance could compensate for the reduced non-theatrical revenue.

Film lovers also support the idea of longer OTT windows, stating that it would justify the increasing ticket prices and restore the excitement of watching movies on the big screen.