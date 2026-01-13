‘Space Gen: Chandrayaan’ trailer promises a powerful story of India’s historic space comeback

Jio Hotstar has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming original series Space Gen: Chandrayaan, a compelling, character-driven drama inspired by real events behind one of India’s most defining scientific comebacks. The series revisits the emotional journey that followed a moment of national heartbreak, when India regrouped, trusted its people once again, and went on to rewrite space history.

The trailer offers an intense glimpse into the nervous anticipation, pressure, and adrenaline that surrounded the Chandrayaan mission. It highlights the pivotal decision taken by the newly appointed ISRO chief to place faith in the same team after failure, marking the beginning of a powerful redemption arc rooted in resilience and belief.

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Anant Singh, Space Gen: Chandrayaan shifts focus from spectacle to the human stories behind the mission — the scientists, leaders, and families who bore the emotional cost of ambition. The series stars Nakuul Mehta in the lead, alongside Shriya Saran, Danish Sait, Prakash Belawadi, and Gopal Datt in key roles.

Speaking about the project, a Jio Hotstar spokesperson said the series reflects the platform’s commitment to distinctly Indian, emotionally rich storytelling that celebrates progress and perseverance. TVF founder Arunabh Kumar described the show as a tribute to ordinary individuals who achieved the extraordinary, calling it India’s first OTT series in the space genre with large-scale visuals.

Lead actor Nakuul Mehta said the story redefined his understanding of success and failure, while Shriya Saran highlighted the unseen emotional sacrifices behind national achievements. Prakash Belawadi added that the series stands out for its honesty and restraint.

Space Gen: Chandrayaan will premiere on January 23, 2026, exclusively on Jio Hotstar.