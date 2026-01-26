Sree Gokulam movies teams up with Mohanlal for big-budget film

Producer Gokulam Gopalan, under the Sree Gokulam Movies banner, has officially announced a new Mohanlal-starrer, working titled as 'L367'. The film will be written and directed by Vishnu Mohan, who made a strong mark with his debut ‘Meppadiyan’, which went on to win a National Award. Mounted on a grand scale, 'L367' is set to be one of the biggest productions in the history of Sree Gokulam Movies. The project will be co-produced by Baiju Gopalan and V. C. Praveen, with Krishnamoorthy serving as the executive producer.

Featuring a massive canvas, the film is expected to bring together leading actors and top technical talents from abroad as well as Bollywood. The makers are planning to begin shooting soon, while further details regarding the cast and technical crew will be announced in the coming days.

Sree Gokulam Movies currently has an impressive lineup of major projects under production, including Suresh Gopi’s 'Ottakomban', Jayaram-Kalidas Jayaram starrer 'Aashakal Aayiram', Jayasurya’s 'Kathanar', a Nivin Pauly-B. Unnikrishnan film, and 'Killer', directed by S. J. Suryah. With 'L367' joining this slate, the banner continues to strengthen its presence as a powerhouse in Malayalam cinema.