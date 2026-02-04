Sreeleela says 'May you be my Amma in every lifetime' in a heartfelt birthday post

Mumbai: Actress Sreeleela wished for her mother to be her 'Amma in every lifetime' in a heartfelt birthday post on social media.

Wishing her mother on her special day, Sreeleela published a couple of sweet photos of the mother and daughter duo on her IG.

She admitted that her mother is the one who showed her what selfless love is. Sreeleela said that her mother has always taught her to be a brave person who can handle any situation.

Her birthday post for her Amma went like this, "Happy Birthday, Amma...24/7 entertainment...365 days of emotional support...As we walk through everyday life, I see what selfless love truly looks like. I love what we share—you teach me to be brave, and I teach you how to handle a storm with a little wit. (sic)"

"May you always be my Amma in all my lifetimes. Thank you for manufacturing me," she added.

Her post further included a black-and-white photo of her mother from her younger days.

On the work front, Sreeleela has come onboard Dhanush's "D55", which is being made under the direction of Rajkumar Periasamy.

The makers made the exciting announcement on social media with the following post, "You didn’t see this coming. Welcoming the dazzling damsel @sreeleela14 on board #D55."

The post had a photo of Sreeleela and Dhanush together. It must be noted that this will be Sreeleela's primary collaboration with Dhanush.

Recently, a first-look video from the movie titled "The Name is Kara" was also unveiled by the makers.

Going by the initial glimpse, Dhanush will be seen in a serious and intense role in his next.

Over and above this, Sreeleela will also be seen romancing Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu's forthcoming romantic entertainer.

Touted to be a romantic entertainer, this yet untitled drama will also mark the Bollywood debut of Sreeleela.



