Sreeleela all set to enthralfans with a movie marathon

With just two releases in her career so far, talented young beauty Sreeleela became the most happening actresses in the Telugu film industry. The young beauty is popular among her fans for her gorgeous looks, effortless acting and envious dancing skills. The actress is currently working on eight big budget movies featuring star heroes and helmed by star directors under reputed banners.

Starting this September, Sreeleela will be enthralling her fans with a movie marathon. The actress will be having five releases within five consecutive months. Her most eagerly awaited mass action entertainer, “Skanda,” featuring Ram, is hitting theatres on September 15. And within a gap of just over a month, Sreeleela will have her next release in the form of Balakrishna’s “BhagavanthKesari” which releases on October 19.And within a gap of three weeks, “Aadikesava,” the intense action drama starring Vaishnav Tej and Sreeleela, opens in cinemas on November 10. This will be followed by Nithiin, Sreeleela’s“Extra Ordinary Man” which releases on December 23. After winding up the year with four big releases, Sreeleela will begin 2024 with a bang. Her highly-anticipated biggie, “Guntur Kaaram,” also starring Mahesh Babu and Meenakshi Chaudhary, will be released as a Sankranthi festive treat.

Not stopping there, Sreeleela will also be part of Pawan Kalyan’s “Ustaad Bhagat Singh,” Vijay Deverakonda’s as-yet-untitled gangster drama and another film with Nithin, there by having four releases even in 2024. Well, at just 22, the young beauty is definitely on a roll.







