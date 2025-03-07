Sreerama Chandra on the renewed success of ‘Haal-e-Dil’: Now people know I sang the song

The 2016 romantic drama "Sanam Teri Kasam," starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, has made history as the highest-grossing re-released Indian film. Since its February 7, 2025 re-release, the film has received an overwhelming response, rekindling audience love for its heart-wrenching story and soulful music.

Among the most celebrated aspects of the film is its iconic soundtrack, particularly the song "Haal-e-Dil", sung by Sreerama Chandra.

The singer recently reflected on the renewed love for the track, expressing gratitude for the

opportunity to work with composer Himesh Reshammiya.

"Haal-e-Dil is very special to me because it was composed by Himesh ji, who also gave me my first Bollywood hit, ‘Balma’ from Khiladi 786. When he was working on Sanam Teri Kasam, he told me he had a beautiful song for me to try. He even referenced KK’s ‘Tadap Tadap’ and said I had to deliver an amazing performance," shared Sreerama.

He also credited lyricist Sameer Anjjan for penning the emotionally charged lyrics, which deeply resonated with him during the recording process. "Singing this song felt like someone's soul was truly expressing itself. Back then, many people didn’t know I sang it, but with the re-release, it has gained even more recognition," he added, thanking Himesh Reshammiya for the life-changing opportunity.

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Sanam Teri Kasam tells the unconventional love story of Inder, a tough ex-convict, and Saru, a traditional librarian. With its newfound success in theaters, the film continues to prove its lasting impact on audiences.