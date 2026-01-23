‘Sri Chidambaram Garu’ locks Feb 6 release, team shares emotional journey

Presented by Chinta Varalakshmi under the Sri Chakras Entertainment banner, Sri Chidambaram Garu is produced by Chinta Vinesh Reddy and Chinta Gopala Krishna Reddy, with Chinta Rajashekhar Reddy serving as co-producer. Directed by Vinay Ratnam, the film stars Vamsi Tummala and Sandhya Vashisht in the lead roles. Popular producer Vamsi Nandipati is releasing the film theatrically across Telugu states.

The makers recently unveiled the teaser, which received an unexpectedly strong response, boosting curiosity around the project. Adding to the buzz, the melodious song “Velle Daarilo”, sung by legendary composer M.M. Keeravani, struck a deep emotional chord with listeners. Composed by Chandu Ravi with lyrics by Chandrashekhar, the song has been widely appreciated for its soulful tune and heartfelt lyrics.

Following the song’s success, the team held a press meet in Hyderabad on Friday, where the makers officially announced that Sri Chidambaram Garu will release worldwide on February 6. Renowned music director RP Patnaik, who attended as the chief guest, praised the film’s mature and inspirational theme, stating that it delivers a much-needed message for today’s youth. He also lauded Vamsi Tummala’s expressive performance and the young team’s dedication.

Music directors Chandu and Ravi spoke about the joy of collaborating with Keeravani, while producer Gopala Krishna Reddy emphasized that the film was made to encourage new talent without compromising on quality. Lead actress Sandhya Vashisht described the film as a feel-good story with a Malayalam cinema sensibility, while hero Vamsi Tummala highlighted the emotional depth and musical strength of the project. Director Vinay Ratnam concluded by expressing hope that audiences would support the film, calling it a deeply heartfelt cinematic experience.