Sri Sravanthi Movies to release Pranav Mohanlal’s ‘Dies Irae’ in Telugu

Rising star Pranav Mohanlal, son of Malayalam legend Mohanlal, is gearing up to captivate Telugu audiences with his latest mystery-horror thriller Dies Irae. Following his success with Hridayam, which struck an emotional chord across South India, Pranav now takes a darker turn with this highly anticipated film directed by Rahul Sadasivan.

Dies Irae will be released in Telugu states through the prestigious banner Sri Sravanthi Movies, led by Ravi Kishore. The production house has a rich legacy of introducing acclaimed non-Telugu films such as Kamal Haasan’s Pushpaka Vimanam, Nayakudu, and Dhanush’s Raghuvaran BTech to Telugu audiences, ensuring quality storytelling and cinematic excellence.

Directed and written by Rahul Sadasivan, known for his acclaimed works Bhoothakaalam and Mammootty’s Bhramayugam, Dies Irae promises an intense, atmospheric experience blending horror and mystery. The film features an ensemble cast including Sushmita Bhatt, Jibin Gopinath, Jaya Kurup, Manohari Joy, and Arun Ajikumar in crucial roles.

Produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth under Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, with music by Christo Xavier, Dies Irae releases in Malayalam and Tamil on October 31, 2025, followed by its Telugu release in early November.