Star-Studded Premiere of The Bads of Bollywood; Bollywood Royalty Shows Up in Style

The premiere of The Ba**ds of Bollywood, Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, was a star-studded affair that brought together some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry. Held on September 17, the event was not just a celebration of Aryan’s entry into filmmaking but also a powerful show of support from Bollywood’s elite.

Aryan Khan arrived at the premiere dressed sharply and confidently. His rumoured girlfriend, Larissa Bonesi, also attended and was seen posing for the cameras. The evening's most talked-about moment, however, was the appearance of the Khan family. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, and little Abram all turned up in full support of Aryan, making it a proud and emotional night for the family.

Video by: Pinkvilla

The red carpet was graced by numerous celebrities who turned heads with their fashion and presence. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived together, both dressed in white and looking effortlessly stylish. Kajol and Ajay Devgn made a strong appearance as well, alongside other notable names such as Ananya Panday, Sanjay Kapoor with his family, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, and rapper Raja Kumari.

The Ba**ds of Bollywood* has officially released today, September 18, on Netflix. The series, produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, features an ensemble cast including Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, and Gautami Kapoor. It also boasts cameo appearances by several industry heavyweights such as Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh.

Interestingly, both Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, despite having cameos in the show, gave the event a miss. Their absence did not go unnoticed, especially at such a high-profile premiere.