Stories That Celebrate the Unspoken But Unconditional Love and Care of Fathers — Perfect For Father’s Day Viewing

Every Indian child grows up hearing stories like that of Shravan Kumar—the devoted son who would go to any lengths for his parents. While times have changed, the desire to honour and stand by our fathers remains just as strong. Fatherhood is often expressed not in grand words but in silent strength, quiet sacrifices, and everyday moments. Here are five unforgettable films and shows that beautifully capture this bond, perfect to watch from the comfort of your home. Paa - Netflix Paa, unlike any other, Amitabh Bachchan movie, he plays Auro, a 13-year-old with an extremely rare genetic defect that causes accelerated ageing. Abhishek Bachchan plays his estranged father who comes into his life after many years. The two bond deeply even though the time they have together is limited. This is an emotional movie that you can watch with your dad on Father's Day. Witness the fun bond that Auro and his father shared.





Piku – SonyLIV

Some bonds are built not on grand gestures, but on everyday moments. Piku on SonyLIV is a charming, witty, and deeply touching film about a daughter caring for her aging, eccentric father. Played brilliantly by Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, this father-daughter duo bickers, bonds, and bumbles their way through life and road trips. The film beautifully captures the frustration, love, and humour that define modern caregiving—and reminds us that sometimes, the deepest love lies in simply being there.





All The Best Pandya - ShemarooMe





All The Best Pandya is a heartwarming Gujarati family drama that beautifully captures the quiet strength of fatherhood through the story of Hasmukh Pandya, a principled, old-school dad, and his carefree son Akshay. Set against the relatable backdrop of a middle-class home filled with chai-time arguments and one-remote battles between father and son, the film takes an emotional turn into a courtroom comedy that’s equal parts hilarious and touching. It reflects a father’s silent care and affection for his son, and the bond they share, one that all of us have witnessed in our own lives. With its authentic storytelling, stellar performances, and strong emotional core, this film is a perfect Father’s Day watch—celebrating those unsung everyday heroes who say the most by doing the most.

Wake Up Sid – Netflix





On the surface, Wake Up Sid on Netflix is a coming-of-age story about a privileged, directionless young man. But beneath that lies a moving portrayal of a father who may not always say the right things, yet stands strong in the background, offering quiet support when it matters most. Ranbir Kapoor’s Sid learns about responsibility, self-worth, and the silent strength of parental love. This one’s for anyone who has slowly come to realize the depth of their father’s care, even when it wasn’t spoken out loud.

Yeh Meri Family – Amazon MiniTV





Set in the nostalgic 90s era, Yeh Meri Family streaming on Amazon MiniTV is a warm, relatable, and beautifully crafted web series that takes you back to your own childhood. Seen through the eyes of a 12-year-old boy, it celebrates the chaos and charm of family life—especially the role of a father who is strict yet soft, protective yet playful. It’s not just a trip down memory lane—it’s a love letter to the everyday heroes in our homes.