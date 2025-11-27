Stranger Things Season 5 Review: Darker, Bigger and a Strong Start to the Final Season

Stranger Things returns after three years with a strong start.

The first four episodes are darker, faster and much bigger in scale.

Tone & Direction

The show leans fully into horror and high tension.

The Duffer Brothers keep the pace tight and the atmosphere heavy.

Visuals & Action

The production quality is extremely high.

The action scenes are large, loud and visually impressive.

Episode four delivers some of the most intense moments of the entire series.

Writing & Pacing

The episodes are sharp and focused.

Some ideas repeat from earlier seasons, but the buildup is effective.

Important mysteries finally start getting clear answers.

Overall Verdict

A strong opening to the final season.

Big stakes, strong tension and massive visuals set the tone for an explosive ending.

If the remaining episodes hold up, this could become one of Netflix’s best finales.