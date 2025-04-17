Stranger Things Season 5 to Release in 2025: Full Cast, Episode Titles & Final Story Details

Stranger Things fans, get ready! The highly anticipated Season 5—and the final chapter of Netflix’s hit sci-fi series—is set to release in 2025. While Netflix hasn't confirmed the exact dates yet, reports suggest the season will be released in two parts, starting October 10 and ending November 27, sticking with the show’s usual fall launch window.

What to Expect

The season will have 8 episodes, with titles that hint at big twists:

The Crawl

The Vanishing of ___

The Turnbow Trap

Sorcerer

Shock Jock

Escape from Camazotz

The Bridge

The Rightside Up

The final episode, "The Rightside Up," has fans guessing—it might finally reveal the truth about the Upside Down and complete the story.

Setting & Story

Set in Fall 1987, the story picks up a year after Season 4. Hawkins is in ruins, Vecna is still alive, and Eleven’s powers are returning. This season promises to finally put Will Byers at the center of the story, just like in the beginning.

Returning & New Cast

All major characters are back, including:

Millie Bobby Brown

Finn Wolfhard

Noah Schnapp

Sadie Sink

David Harbour

Winona Ryder

New faces joining the final season include:

Linda Hamilton

Jake Connelly

Alex Breaux

Behind the Scenes

Filming ended in December 2024 and the show is now being edited. The cast said the final scenes were very emotional.

Season 5 will have more action, stronger stories, and a powerful ending to Stranger Things.