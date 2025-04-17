Live
Stranger Things Season 5 to Release in 2025: Full Cast, Episode Titles & Final Story Details
Netflix's Stranger Things returns for its final season in 2025. With 8 episodes, emotional goodbyes, new characters, and answers to the Upside Down mystery, Season 5 promises a thrilling and heartfelt conclusion.
Stranger Things fans, get ready! The highly anticipated Season 5—and the final chapter of Netflix’s hit sci-fi series—is set to release in 2025. While Netflix hasn't confirmed the exact dates yet, reports suggest the season will be released in two parts, starting October 10 and ending November 27, sticking with the show’s usual fall launch window.
What to Expect
The season will have 8 episodes, with titles that hint at big twists:
The Crawl
The Vanishing of ___
The Turnbow Trap
Sorcerer
Shock Jock
Escape from Camazotz
The Bridge
The Rightside Up
The final episode, "The Rightside Up," has fans guessing—it might finally reveal the truth about the Upside Down and complete the story.
Setting & Story
Set in Fall 1987, the story picks up a year after Season 4. Hawkins is in ruins, Vecna is still alive, and Eleven’s powers are returning. This season promises to finally put Will Byers at the center of the story, just like in the beginning.
Returning & New Cast
All major characters are back, including:
Millie Bobby Brown
Finn Wolfhard
Noah Schnapp
Sadie Sink
David Harbour
Winona Ryder
New faces joining the final season include:
Linda Hamilton
Jake Connelly
Alex Breaux
Behind the Scenes
Filming ended in December 2024 and the show is now being edited. The cast said the final scenes were very emotional.
Season 5 will have more action, stronger stories, and a powerful ending to Stranger Things.